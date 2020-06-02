Memorial Day 2020: Scout place flags at cemeteries

Posted June 2, 2020

Carlinville Boy Scout troops continued their annual tradition of placing flags on the graves of veterans in observance of Memorial Day at several local cemeteries. Scout Troop No. 62, sponsored by the Carlinville Elks Lodge, placed flags at Mayfield and New Calvary cemeteries. Scout Troop 63, sponsored by the United Methodist Church, placed flags at the City, Lutheran, and Calvary cemeteries. Scouts canvassed the cemeteries, and placed an American flag aside of each gravesite marker that indicated the deceased had served in one of the branches of the U.S. military. Photos contributed.

Troop 62 members Nelson White and Ryder Powers place flags at Mayfield Cemetery; in back is assistant scoutmaster Tim Wilson.

Troop 62 member Britton Mitchell placed flags at Mayfield Cemetery.

From left, Matthew Eldred, Brady Sweetland and assistant scoutmaster Matt Dunn of Troop 62 placed flags at Mayfield Cemetery.

From left, Brady Sweetland and Matthew Eldred of Troop 62 placed flags at Mayfield Cemetery.

Ryan Meyers and Stephanie Beatty placed flags at New Calvary Cemetery.

Patrick Dunn places a flag at New Calvary Cemetery.

Kanyon Talkington places a flag near a grave last week.

James Pierson places an American flag in front of a grave marker last week.

Cameron Strubbe puts an American flag in front of a grave.

From left, James Pierson, Tommy Reznicek, Lucas Reznicek, Cameron Strubbe and Kanyon Talkington of Troop 63 were among those who placed American flags at the Carlinville City Cemetery. Photo contributed.