Melvin Walter Schweizer

Melvin Walter Schweizer, 95, of rural Witt died Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at 11:50 p.m.

Melvin was born April 21, 1926, the son of Walter and Edna (Engelhart) Schweizer.

He married Delores Weber on August 27, 1950 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

Melvin was a devout Christian and a life-long member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church where he and his wife, Delores, were baptized and attended parochial school. They were married in the same country church. He was an active participant in many church activities and held various offices at the church.

He was an Army veteran, serving two years in the Korean Conflict.

The son of a dairy farmer, Melvin farmed his entire life. He served on the Prairie Farms Board from 1963 to 2003 and held the title of President and Board Chairman from 1972 to 1999. He had been involved with Farm Bureau, various community boards and was an advocate for the dairy industry.

He received recognition as a Master Farmer in 1998.

He is survived by his wife; children, Cheryl (Jim) Stanton of Taylorville, Kathie (Marc) Easterday of Nokomis, Steven (Jana) Schweizer of Edwardsville, Mark (Lisa) Schweizer of Nokomis and Julie (Kurt) Johnson of Edwardsville; sister, Alberta Quattlander; brother, Charles Schweizer; 15 grandchildren, Jeremy, Megan, Darla, Joni, Michael, Kari, Greg, Jeff, Kyle, Kassie, Krista, Kyra, Erik, Johanna and Jason; and 23 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Wilma Hagemeier.

Visitation will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at Nokomis on Friday, Dec. 3, 4-7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 4 at 10 am. Funeral services will follow at 11 am at the church.

Memorials are suggested to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and Unity Lutheran Christian Elementary School in East St. Louis.