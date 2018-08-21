Melvin L. Zimmerman, 78

HILLSBORO (Aug. 21, 2018) – Melvin L. Zimmerman, 78, of Hillsboro passed away at 12:20 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, at Generations in Lincoln.

He was born April 16, 1940, in Lincoln to Melvin S. and Lois Marie (Shea) Zimmerman. He married Jean May Stwewart on June 26, 1965, at Wheaton Methodist Church; she preceded him in death on March 2, 2011.

Mr. Zimmerman graduated from Lincoln High School in Lincoln, received his bachelor of arts degree from Southern Illinois University Carbondale in 1964 and attended School of Ministry through the Episcopal Diocese of Springfield. He worked as a nursing home administrator for several facilities throughout Illinois. He was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Carlinville and Hillsboro Lions Club, and was a Boy Scouts of America Troop 90 leader. He loved fishing and gardening.

Surviving are his children, Melissa “Lisa” (Mike) Sczerba of Urbana, Rebecca Tyson of Peoria, Dr. David Lynn (Charlene) Zimmerman of Nashville, Tenn., Kathryn Dobrinich of Litchfield, Bryan W. Tobias Zimmerman of Hillsboro, James Robert Donald (Mari) Zimmerman of Poplar Bluff, Mo., and Mereka Suzanna Page of Hillsboro; 14 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a brother, Anthony Zimmerman of Lincoln; and a niece and nephew.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

Visitation was held from 9 a.m. until services at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Aug. 17, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Carlinville, with Rev. John Henry officiating. Burial was in Oak Grove Cemetery in Hillsboro.

