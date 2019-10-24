Melvin Ernest Martin

Melvin Ernest Martin, 80, Mt. Olive died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at Heritage Health of Staunton.

He was born Aug. 26, 1939 in St. Louis, Mo., the son of the late Claude Martin​ and Elsie Wolf​.

He married Ellen Joanne Askew​ June 14, 1976​ at Bethel Baptist Church in Troy.

​He attended schools in Belleville and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, Troy.

Melvin was employed as a security guard in Cahokia.

​He was a workaholic, who loved crafts, Western movies, horses and working at Fairmont​.

Survivors include his wife, three sons, Terry Martin of Hillsboro; Timmy Martin of Mt. Olive; and Benjamin Martin of Mt. Olive; two daughters, Trina Martin of Mt. Olive; Angela (Pete) Kirkham of Mt. Olive; one brother, Claude Martin of Belleville; and one sister, Betty Ann (Mike) Parks of Belleville; three granddaughters, JoAnn Kirkham, Serenity Martin and Autumn Stagner; and two grandsons, Cole Hendrickson and Zack Scoville.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Richard, Sr., Robert, Donald, Richard Martin Jr. and Jerry Koons; one sister, Carolyn Weller; and her step-mother, Josephine Robison Martin​.

​Visitation will take place Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 from noon until the time of service, at Becker & Son Funeral Home, Mt. Olive. A memorial service will occur Saturday, Oct. 26, at 1 p.m. at the funeral home

Burial was in Askew Cemetery, Mt. Vernon.

Memorials are suggested to the family. Online ​condolences may be given at www.beckerandson.com​.

Becker & Son Funeral Home, Mt. Olive, Illinois is in charge of arrangements.​