Melvin E. Lawrence, 82

WOODBURN (Dec. 26, 2017) – Melvin Earl Lawrence, 82, of Woodburn passed away Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

He was born Aug. 14, 1935, in Alton to Millard and Angeline (Lawrence) Lawrence. He married Eileen (Rose) Lawrence on Sept. 29, 1956; she preceded him in death on May 14, 2000.

Mr. Lawrence was retired after having been a mold maker for Owens Illinois.

Surviving are his children, Deb (Shane) Allen of Woodburn and Penny (Tom) Throne of Bunker Hill; grandchildren, Michael (Kacie) Allen, Lisa Allen and Shawn (Katie) Throne; great-grandchildren, AJ Allen, Hunter Allen, Dean Throne, Trinity Throne and Matthew Allen; brothers, Eugene (Verna) Lawrence and Vernon (Jeanette) Lawrence, both of Bunker Hill; sister-in-law, Sharon Lawrence of Bunker Hill; and special friend, Betty Triplett of Bunker Hill.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Colton Throne; a brother, Kenneth Lawrence; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Alice and Ernie Belisle and Eldon and Jean Rose.

Friends may call from 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 27, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 28, at the funeral home, with Rev. Jon Sander officiating. Burial will be at Woodburn Cemetery, Woodburn.

Memorials may be made to Woodburn Bible Church or Woodburn Cemetery.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.