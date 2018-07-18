Melody Y. Sorbie, 83

GILLESPIE (July 18, 2018) – Melody Y. Sorbie, 83, of Gillespie passed away at 12:17 a.m., Monday, July 16, 2018, at her residence.

She was born Sept. 27, 1934, in Litchfield to Henry and Willie (Lazensby) Schomber. She married John B. “Jack” Sorbie on Feb. 6, 1954, in Gillespie; he preceded her in death on Oct. 3, 2016.

Mrs. Sorbie was a homemaker and an avid bingo player.

Surviving are her children, Yvonne (Ron) Hopper of Springfield, John M. Sorbie of Sawyerville, Christy Link of Gillespie, Thomas M. Sorbie of Mt. Clare and Danny L. Sorbie of Gillespie; several grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a sister, Nancy Carol Eickmeyer of Mt. Olive.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

No public services will be held. Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie is in charge of the arrangements.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.