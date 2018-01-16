Melody A. Drew, 53

GIRARD (Jan. 16, 2018) – Melody Ann Drew, 53, of Girard passed away Monday morning, Jan. 15, 2018, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

Melody was born on Aug. 12, 1964, to Maynard and Betty (McDivett) Branch in Quincy. She graduated from Quincy High School with the class of 1982 and married Richard W. Drew on June 3, 1988.

Melody worked as an insurance compliance agent for MidWest Insurance in Springfield for 10 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Girard and enjoyed reading, spending time with her grandchildren, baking and loved Christmas.

Melody is survived by her husband of 29 years, Richard W. Drew of Girard; three sons, Brandon R. (Lisa) Drew of Springfield, Kiel A. Quigley of Springfield, and Bradley W. (Renee) Drew of Girard; daughter, Alisha A. Drew of Girard; six grandchildren; five brothers, Stanley (Peggy) Branch of Bloomington, Eric (Janice) Branch of Peoria, Curtis (Lydia) Branch of Peoria, Kirby Branch of Indianapolis, Ind., and Craig (Rowena) Branch of Dallas, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.

Melody was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 19, from 5-7 p.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 20, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. Richard Bilyeu officiating.

Memorials are suggested to Girard Fire and Rescue Squad.

Online condolences can be given at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard, is in charge of arrangements.