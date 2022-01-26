Melba Marie Eichen

Melba Marie Eichen, of Carlinville, passed away Jan. 22, 2022, at Heritage Health of Carlinville, a result of COVID-19.

She was born Sept. 3, 1924, the eldest of six, to Harry and Loretta Schaefer Klaus. Due to a difficult labor, she had the unusual-for-the-era privilege of being born in St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL instead of in their farmhouse near Nilwood.

She started first grade at Prairie Chapel School and completed her rural school education at Honey Point School, graduating 8th grade as one of the top students in Macoupin County. Melba began secondary education with Carlinville High School class of 1942 but withdrew due to illness, and ultimately earned her diploma from American School of Chicago.

She was a lifelong learner and avid reader, focusing on current events, agriculture and farm issues, and biographies. She instilled her love of knowledge and books in her younger siblings, children, and grandson.

Melba lived in Honey Point Township most of her life, but in the two years her dad rented a farm in Brushy Mound Township, she met a young farmer. She and Morrell Eichen were married April 4, 1948, in Carlinville and were together for 64 years until Morrell’s death in 2012.

They lived in Honey Point until they moved to Carlinville in 1999, residing on the Macoupin County Historical Society grounds, where Morrell served as a caretaker.

Melba was a dedicated homemaker, farm wife, and devoted mom. As a girl, she was a proud member of Sunnyside of Honey Point 4-H Club.

Melba was a member of Shaws Point Home Bureau, Friendly Neighbors Club, and the Atwater Sewing Club. She and Morrell were members of the Macoupin County Historical Society and Macoupin Agricultural Antiques Association, where she volunteered many hours.

Melba enjoyed words, whether writing, solving crossword puzzles, or playing word games. She won several slogan-writing contests in her younger days, including one with a prize of cash and a new Case tractor.

Melba is survived by her daughter, Peggy Ann Eichen (Gary Burch), of Prairie Home, MO; daughter-in-law, Donna Coonrod, of Carlinville; grandson, Sage Eichenburch, of Prairie Home, MO; brother, Loren (Norma) Klaus, of The Woodlands, TX; sisters, Margaret ‘Peggy’ Klaus, of Carlinville, Beverly (Jim) Holler, of Platteville, WI; sister-in-law, Jean Klaus, of Carlinville, and nieces and nephews and their families.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Lynn Eichen; brother, Robert ‘Bob’ Klaus; sister, Norma Keagy; brother-in-law, Russell Keagy; sister-in-law, Marilyn Eichen; sister-in-law, Marcella ‘Sally’ Kaufman and brother-in-law Robert Kaufman.

No services are planned. A celebration of life will be held later when it is safer for gatherings.

Memorials are suggested to Macoupin County Historical Society or Macoupin Agricultural Antique Association.

