Melba L. Austwick, 91

CARLINVILLE (Aug. 13, 2018) – Melba L. Austwick, 91, of Carlinville passed away Saturday morning, Aug. 11, 2018, at Heritage Health Care in Carlinville.

Melba was born on Nov. 5, 1926, to Lewis and Edith (Killam) Brown in Carlinville. On Nov. 14, 1946, she married K. Lendell Austwick in Carlinville.

After graduating from Hettick High School, Melba obtained a degree from Brown’s Business College in St. Louis, Mo. She was a farm wife and a homemaker. Melba worked in the advertising department for the Democrat newspaper in Carlinville. She also was the receptionist for Dr. Thomas Huson for many years. Later in life she was employed by the Carlinville school district as a librarian assistant at West School. Melba loved crocheting, reading, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was very active in her church, Charity Baptist Church in Carlinville.

Melba is survived by two daughters, Connie LeVora of Carlinville and Vicki (Nate) Halteman of Carlinville; granddaughter, Jaime (Dave Gaydos) Halteman of Yorkville; two grandsons, J.R. (Andrea Hearn) LeVora of Carlinville and Nathan (Bridget Goon) Halteman of Lombard; two great-granddaughters, Kristilyn LeVora and Genevieve Gaydos; great-grandson, Caius LeVora; sister-in-law, Virginia Brown of Carlinville; brother-in-law, Zane Austwick of Carlinville; and several nieces and nephews.

Melba was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a granddaughter, Christy Lynne LeVora; and her brother, Paschal Brown.

Visitation was held Wednesday, Aug. 15, from 4-7 p.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville. Funeral services were held on Thursday, Aug. 16, at 10 a.m. at the Charity Baptist Church in rural Carlinville, with Rev. Justin Reynolds officiating. Burial took place in the Charity Cemetery, followed by a time of food and remembrance at Harvest Hall.

Memorials are suggested to the Charity Baptist Church.

Online condolences can be given at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.