Melba Eichen to celebrate 95th birthday

Melba Klaus Eichen will observe her 95th birthday Wednesday, Sept. 3. She was born in Springfield to Harry and Loretta Schaefer Klaus, the oldest of six siblings.

She married Morrell Eichen April 4, 1948 and they resided on their farm in Honey Point Township for many years.

She is the mother of the late Lynn Eichen (Donna Coonrod) and Peggy Ann Eichen (Gary Burch) and has one grandson, Sage Eichenburch.

A card shower is planned to celebrate her milestone birthday. Please send cards to: c/o Heritage Health, 1200 University Avenue, Carlinville, IL 62626.