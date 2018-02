Meet the CMS volleyball teams

CARLINVILLE (Feb. 8, 2018) – Members of the 2018 Carlinville Middle School Warriors seventh grade volleyball team, front row, from left, are: Brilee Meyers, Lizzy Clarkson, Malia Buford, Ryleigh Hunt, Riley Rosentreter, Jenna Beck and Ella Wise. Back row: Manager Lauren West, Chloe Velasquez, Vanna Goodman, Morgan Carrino, Kalli Trip, Melanie Murphy, Maddie Lowrance, Acacia Dyer, Bella Hanner and coach Kaitie Hammann. Not pictured: Manager Destiny Burcham.

Members of the 2018 Carlinville Middle School Warriors eighth grade volleyball team, front row, from left, are: Lauren Summers, Bri Sanchez, Megan Dunn, Catie Sims, Sophie Ruffatto, Peyton Drew and Ella Walker. Back row: Manager Lauren West, Karly Lambert, Alexis Norwood, Farris Howard, Grace Wilton, Adrienne Tracy, Jill Stayton, coach Kaitie Hammann. Not pictured: Annabelle Hulin, manager Destiny Burcham.