Meeces to celebrate 50th anniversary

William Kenneth and Becky (Bentley) Meece of Carlinville are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on January 15, 1972. The temperature was 12 below which set a county record at that time.

Becky’s twin sister Brenda Bentley was maid of honor. Becky’s brother Randy Bentley was best man. Their wedding was the first wedding performed in the new Methodist Sanctuary in Carlinville and officiated by the Reverend Crede.

They honeymooned in Springfield, IL. Kenny bought Becky her first bowling ball on their honeymoon. Kenny and Becky have been high school sweethearts since 1968 and are still sweethearts. You will rarely find one of them without the other. Kenny and Becky are farmers and have worked side by side their entire marriage. They enjoy church, traveling and of course bowling.

They have two daughters and one son, Tracey (Mark) Barton of Hanston, Kansas, Tina Meece of Carlinville and William Michael Meece who is with other family and loved ones in Glory. They have five grandchildren, Will Hoesing, Kate Ritchie, Gabriel Barton, Matthew Barton and Brooke Barton.

They celebrated with family over the holidays.