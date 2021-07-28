McWard and Barnes crowned at Girard Festival Days pageant

McWard and Barnes crowned at Girard Festival Days

Cayd Smith named “Teen Citizen of the Year”

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Sophia McWard and Brielle Barnes were crowned as Girard’s newest royalty beneath the spotlight during a “Night at the Drive-In” at the Girard town square July 25.

McWard was named the new Miss Girard and Barnes the new Little Miss Girard.

McWard is the 17-year-old daughter of Jeff McWard and Lisa McWard. She will be a senior at North Mac High School this fall.

Throughout her educational career, McWard has been active in the Girard and Virden communities while committing to NMHS athletics. She currently plays soccer and volleyball and is a member of the NMHS French Club. McWard has additionally volunteered to help organize for Mason’s Lodge and she works at Yankee Candles.

In her spare time, McWard likes spending time with family and friends, riding horses with her father, enjoying some of her favorite foods like pasta and chocolate, caring for animals and going to the beach to swim. Last Sunday night, she could officially add ‘attend parades and pageants’ to that list.

“I’m really looking forward to this,” McWard said. “I want to be a role model for my little ones. I’m also very excited to attend all of the pageants and to be more active in my community than I already am now.”

McWard’s future plans are to attend collage and pursue a degree in forensic science while furthering her athletic career as a soccer player.

McWard reigned over Brooklynn Boehler, Natalie Herman and Evelyn Gerdanc.

Boehler recieved the award for first runner-up and Gerdanc was this year’s Miss Congeniality.

Cayd Smith wins ‘Teen Citizen of the Year’

Prior to the Miss Girard portion of the pageant, NMHS graduate Cayd Smith was recognized as the ‘Teen Citizen of the Year.’

Smith has been an active junior firefighter for the past two years. He has planted flowers at the greenhouse and assisted with multiple events such as the Future Farmers of America (FFA) ‘Barn to Barn’ and Girard Festival Days.

Smith additionally become a certified ‘search and rescue’ scuba diver and emergency response technician while working at the fire department.

As a high school student, Smith participated in football for four years, basketball for three years and FFA for three years.

Smith plans to attend Lincoln Land Community College in the fall.

For the complete story, see the July 29 edition of the Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat.