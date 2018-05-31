MCHS Spring Festival

CARLINVILLE (May 31, 2018) – Macoupin County Historical Society held its annual Spring Festival on Saturday and Sunday, May 26-27.

The crowd was down significantly due to the rain and hot temperatures this year, with rain Friday and Saturday night and showers during the day on Saturday. While the rain didn’t create a problem with parking, some vendors stayed home due to the weather forecast. The music show on Saturday was canceled but all other activities went on as planned.

“MCHS very much appreciates the people and vendors who did come to the show,” said MCHS president Dan Hauter.

There was also an exciting event at the petting zoo during the festival on Sunday: a baby goat was born.

The next MCHS event will be the Fall Festival, to be held Sept. 15-16.