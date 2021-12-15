MCDD receives community support after theft

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer-Democrat Reporter

On Dec. 3 the Macoupin Center for the Developmentally Disabled posted on their Facebook page the announcement that the center had been broken into the night before.

The center reported numerous items had been stolen including electronics, student’s personal items, clothing, food, and the student’s Christmas presents. A screen was also ripped off of a lower level window.

After the crime, MCDD and its employees took to social media to ask the community for donations to replace the items that had been stolen. A booth was setup at the Christmas in Carlinville market to collect donations.

A GoFundMe and PayPal page have been created to raise money for the MCDD to help replace stolen items. Director for MCDD Debi Lyons said that any additional funds from replacing items will go towards the installation of a security system.

Currently $1,800 has been donated out of the $7,500 goal on MCDD’s GoFundMe page.