Mayor Sarah Oswald nominates “Make Carlinville Beautiful” for Governor’s Hometown Award

In recognition of the group’s tireless efforts to beautify the community, a nomination to honor ‘Make Carlinville Beautiful’ (MCB) with a Governor’s Hometown Award was submitted to the Serve Illinois Commission by Mayor Sarah Oswald at the end of February.

For more than three and a half decades, the Governor’s Hometown Award​s (GHTA) program has formally recognized organizations who contribute to projects that improve their community’s quality of life.

Winning projects demonstrate volunteer support and address a specific need and result in positive impacts for the community.

GHTA is administered by the Serve Illinois ​Commission, the Governor’s Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service.

“Our community is fortunate to have numerous volunteer organizations working for the betterment of the community and for those less fortunate,” said Oswald. “One organization that has captured the spirit of what it means to be a citizen of Carlinville is ‘Make Carlinville Beautiful.’ “What started as a way for a family to grieve the loss of their son has since grown into a community-wide effort to beautify Carlinville and serves as an example for how small, rural communities can make a difference.”

Through its mission of “beautification with a purpose,” MCB aims to recreate and restore pollinator habitats while simultaneously making the City of Carlinville (more) beautiful.

