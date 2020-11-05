Maynard Leroy Jett

Maynard Leroy Jett, 65, of Holiday Shores passed away at his home Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at 5:21 p.m. He was 65 years old.

He was born Nov. 30, 1954 in Litchfield, a son of the late Pearl Jett and Betty Plummer Jett Law.

He attended Mt. Olive schools and later received his GED. He was retired from Georgia Pacific where he worked as a forklift driver. Maynard enjoyed hosting neighborhood bonfires and spending time with his friends, family and grandchildren.

He married Linda Darlene Jett July 1, 1995 at their home in Spanish Lakes.

He was survived by wife, Linda Darlene Jett at the time of his death, mother Betty Plummer Jett Law of Litchfield; six daughters, Stephanie (Billy) Scheiter of Mt. Olive, Shannon (Gary) Fuller of Staunton and Amanda Jett of Alton, Lisa Marina of New Baden and Dawn Wiser of Glen Carbon, Heather Wiser of Wordend; one son Richard (Crystal) Marina of Arnold, Mo.; three brothers David (Carol) Hankins of Litchfield, Darrell (Fran) Jett of Donnelson and Dallas (Judy) Jett of Hillsboro; three sisters, Peggy (Sam) Hankins Osburn of Lawrenceville, and Faye (Bobby) Compton and Deanna (Ricky) Brewer, both of Panama; and 14 grandchildren, Gabriel, Amber, Alexis, Marquis, Martell, Israel, Genesis, Keziah, Carlie, Jack, Austin, McKenzie, John, Kobe and Mykol.

He was preceded in death by his father Pearl Jett, one brother Pearl Jett, Jr. and one sister Linda Jett Ingle.

Joint Services were at Zion Lutheran Church in Mt. Olive Oct. 30 at 1 p.m.

Becker & Son Funeral Home was in charge of services.