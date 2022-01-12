May Kay Vance

Mary Kay Vance, 84, of Girard, IL, formerly of Carlinville, IL, passed away Friday evening, January 7, 2022 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL.

Kay was born on October 9, 1937 to Charles and Christina (Kaufman) Still in Litchfield, IL.

She married Gerald Vance in Godfrey, IL on March 20, 1958. He preceded her in death in August 2020.

She graduated from Carlinville High School with the class of 1955. After high school she attended and graduated from St. Joseph School of Nursing earning a degree as a Registered Nurse.

Kay served as a Registered Nurse for Carlinville Area Hospital for 27 years, as well as another 13 years for St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL.

She volunteered with the local 4-H group and as a Cub Scout den mother in her children’s younger years.

Kay was a member of the Macoupin County Historical Society, Red Hat Society, Catholic Daughter’s of America, St. Joseph’s Alumni and Girard Senior Citizens. She was involved in the local Home Care Extension and also found time to serve on the board, including chairman for Catholic Charities.

Kay is survived by her son, Michael Vance of Girard, IL; daughter, Karen (Bob) Williamson of Virden, IL; son, Daniel Vance of Auburn, IL; daughter, Lori (George) Pritchett of Ann Arbor, MI; son, Dennis (Kim) Vance of House Springs, MO; daughter, Judi (Merle) Shull of Girard, IL; 14 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; brother, Steve (Carolyn) Still of Hilliard, OH.

Kay was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Visitation and funeral services were held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Girard, IL with Father James Palakudy officiating.

Burial took place in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Palmyra, IL.

Memorials are suggested to the Macoupin County Historical Society or American Diabetes Association.

Online condolences can be given at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard is in charge of arrangements.