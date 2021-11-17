Maurine Sue Vonderheidt

Maurine Sue Vonderheidt, 79, of Brighton, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center in Alton.

She was born on Sept. 20, 1942, in Chester, the daughter of the late Theodore and Alice (Chunn) Knigge.

Maurine married Jerome Vonderheidt on June 5, 1965, in Festus, Mo.

Maurine served as a Cub Scout den mother and an Avon Representative. She was active with Meals on Wheels for 25 years, and enjoyed flowers, gardening, puzzles, crafts, and attending car shows with Jerome.

She is survived by her husband, Jerome; three children, Natalie (Todd) Garrison of Rosewood Heights, Jerome (Dody) Vonderheidt of Brighton, and Teresa (Rob) Leggett of Medora; grandchildren Steve (Terry) Garrison, John Garrison, Greg Garrison, Laura (Jimmy) Meiser, Elizabeth Retzer (Paul Stewart), Zach (Kayla) Retzer, Nicky Vonderheidt, Hannah (Alex) Burnett, Gerri Ann (Jake) Geoghagan, Deric (Brittany) Vonderheidt, Brett (Marrisa) Leggett, Matthew Lahey, Shelby (Glenn) Peterson, Diane (Ryan) Baumgartner, Jacob (Ashley) Leggett, Rachel Lahey (Wade McGee), Brandy (Joseph) Croquart, Karlena Lahey, and Whitney Lahey; great grandchildren Drake, Lindze, Haidn, Magnus, Emma, Aubrey, Madison, Rylee, Karter, Kynsley, Brooklynn, Jerry, Ayden, Zoey, Sandra, Sophia, Evan, Ryan, Aubrey, Sophia, Celia, Glenn, Chase, Bailey, Kylie, Emmalyn, Zoey, Emmett and E.J.; sisters Diane Hayes and Carla (Steve) McCaleb; numerous nieces and nephews.

Maurine was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Alice, and brother-in-law Donnell Hayes.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Faith Lutheran Church in Godfrey.

Funeral service were held on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Faith Lutheran Church in Godfrey.

Burial followed services at Fosterburg Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church.

Condolences may be left online at andersonfamilyfuneral.com.