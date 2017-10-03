Maurice E. Manning, 59

HETTICK (Oct. 3, 2017) – Maurice Edward “Marty” Manning, 59, of Hettick, formerly of Wood River, passed away Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, at Christian Northeast Hospital in St. Louis.

He was born Nov. 12, 1957, a son of the late William L. and Helen M. (Estes) Manning. He married Pamela E. Taylor on Sept. 23, 2015, in Las Vegas, Nev.; she survives.

Mr. Manning retired in 2016 after many years of working for Explorer Pipeline in Wood River. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed fishing, camping, riding his Harley and traveling.

In addition to his wife, surviving are a son, Clifford L. Manning of Alton; a grandson, Damion Manning; a step-granddaughter, Angelina Arnett; two sisters, Kathy Cronk of Galena, Md., and Clarice (Ron) Bauch of Jacksonville; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, William C. Manning and Frank N. Manning.

Friends may call from 4-7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 6, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 7, at the funeral home, with Fr. John Long, OMV, officiating. Burial will follow at Hettick Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

Online condolences and memorials may be sent to eliaskallalandschaaf.com.

