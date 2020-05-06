Mathew T. St. Cin-Ziglar

, 26, of Staunton, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at 7:47 p.m.

He was born Oct. 20, 1993, in Litchfield. He worked for Mullins Auto Parts in Mt. Olive.

Mathew enjoyed mudding especially with a 4×4, UTV, side by side and jeep. He enjoyed his dogs, Ellie, Stubby, Copper and was happy to see his cat Squeak. He is survived by his mother, Michelle St. Cin of Staunton; siblings, David and Kelsey St. Cin of Litchfield; grandparents, Allen and Carol St. Cin of Gillespie; aunt and uncle, Kara St. Cin of Maryville and Jeff Ziglar of Staunton.

Private family services will be held. There will be a benefit ride at Hillbillie Offroad Park in Jerseyville at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to wishes of the family. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, was in charge of the arrangements.