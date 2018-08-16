Master Gardener program accepting online applicants

CARLINVILLE (Aug. 16, 2018) – University of Illinois Extension is now accepting applications to participate in the online Master Gardener training program. New for 2018, the online program allows volunteers to complete the training who may have never been able to do so in the past due to schedule conflicts.

The online, self-guided course for Illinois residents can be completed any time, day or night. Participants are encouraged to set aside about four hours per week for videos, reading the manual and completing quizzes; by doing so, the training will be completed in 14 weeks.

The mission of the program is “Helping Others Learn to Grow.” After 60 hours of training, volunteers participate in programs throughout their communities. Opportunities include speaking at garden clubs, civic groups, or schools; answering calls or emails at garden help desks; establishing demonstration gardens that serve as educational tools; and educating citizens on how to establish community gardens. Volunteers need not be gardening experts; they just need to have an interest in gardening, some time to volunteer in the community, and a desire to share their knowledge with others.

This year marks the 48th anniversary of the Illinois Master Gardener program. With more than 3,000 members today, the Illinois Master Gardeners have given more than 2,309,348 volunteer hours, a value of more than $46 million, to the state.

The 2018 Master Gardener online training includes 13 modules — an introduction and 12 subject areas. Topics include botany; soils and fertilizers; plant diseases; entomology; integrated pest management; annuals and perennials; trees, shrubs and woody vines; lawns; small and tree fruits; vegetables; composting/organic gardening; and living with wildlife. Each module consists of several videos and an online quiz, so a strong internet connection is recommended.

Registration for the fall class will be open through Aug. 31, and the class will start Sept. 17. For more information or to receive an application form, call (217) 854-9604 or visit master-gardener.extension.illinois.edu/mgot.