Massive cold front, snowfall hits Macoupin County
Weather expected to
warm up this weekend
By JACKSON WILSON
Enquirer Democrat Reporter
Over the past two weeks, the Macoupin
County area has been feeling
the effects of intensified winter
weather.
Temperatures have been hovering
within the single-digit range and
even below zero during certain times
of the day on a daily basis.
Ever since the first snowfall of the
season, which occurred around the
beginning of Feb., the temperatures
have remained either at or below the
freezing point after Jan. brought with
it a couple of warm and rainy springlike
days.
On Feb. 8, the weather worsened
as Carlinville and surrounding areas
got six to nine inches of snow during
a Presidents’ Day blizzard that led to
the cancellation of all public meetings
and sporting events. Schools
were already closed in the first place
because of the federal holiday, but inperson
learning would not have been
held either way if this storm came
through on a regular day.
All around town, roads were dangerously
slick, vehicles were either
getting stuck or submerged in
snow and the streets were mostly
abandoned due to residents staying
indoors protecting themselves
from frostbite effects of zero-degree
temperatures plus -10-degree wind
chills.
Read the full story in this week’s Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat. 2-18-2021