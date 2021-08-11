Masks mandatory in Carlinville Schools

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer-Democrat Reporter

The Carlinville School board held a special meeting Saturday, August 7 at 4:30 p.m. to discuss and vote on a mask mandate in Carlinville schools. Over 50 parents and community members attended the meeting.

The School Board’s initial return to learn plan was drafted in June. They have continuously made changes to it as new guidelines came out from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), the CDC, the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE), and other governing bodies.

The Return to Learn plan presented at the special meeting requires all students, staff, and visitors wear a mask in a school building. There is a three foot social distancing requirement, compared to the six feet required last school year.

Superintendent Becky Schuchman says that because of the mask mandate, the closer social distancing, and other new guidelines for the year, the district is looking at returning to the use of lockers, a return to regular class schedules, and allowing more classes to be at recess at one time in the Primary and Intermediate schools.

Schuchman also said that there have not been any capacity limits put in place as of yet, so the schools could be open to visitors, parents, volunteers, etc. Due to the mandatory mask rule, there are more options for quarantining outlined by IDPH, should quarantine be necessary.

Schuchman added that CUSD #1 will continue to monitor transmission in the community, along with the local health department and that more mitigations can and will be added if they are necessary. Carlinville schools are not currently requiring students, staff, or visitors to have temperature or symptom checks before allowing them to enter a building.

Carlinville will follow the IDPH decision tree/exclusion guidance with regards to exclusion from school and release to return to school. Those not meeting health requirements will not be allowed to attend.

Remote instruction will be available to students who cannot attend school due to quarantining. The school district will provide any textbooks or technology that is need to those who are quarantined. Breakfasts and lunches will also be provided for quarantined children who qualify for the program.

There are four quarantine options provided by the IDPH. The options available to the student or staff depends on the risk level present at the time in the community and where the possibly infected person falls in the risk categories.

The first option is a typical 14 day quarantine, as long as no symptoms appear the child should be able to return to school. The second option is a 10 day quarantine, during which time the student would have to remain symptom free and would have to have a negative COVID test. The third option is a seven day quarantine, which would require two COVID tests at different times through the seven day period and the student would have to remain symptom free. The fourth is a “test and stay” option, where the individual would have to be identified as being at a low risk to qualify. The “test and stay” option requires no quarantine, but four different COVID tests which must all be negative and the individual has to remain symptom free. If the test became positive at any time throughout the week the student would be sent home. If they were not symptomatic and their tests remain negative for the entire week the student or staff member would be able remain at school for the entire time and would be allowed to participate in extracurricular activities and sports.

Board member Martha Armour asked Schuchman what the response would be to a student who came to school unmasked. Schuchman replied, “In the past when we’ve had kids come to school without a mask, they’re given a mask, whether it’s on the bus or whether it’s in the classroom, we’ve really not had too many issues, the kids typically comply.”

For the full story, see the August 12 edition of the Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat.