Mary Rands

Mary Geneva Rands, 93, of Carlinville, passed away Saturday morning, Nov. 9, 2019 at Heritage Health Care in Carlinville.

Mary was born Dec. 13, 1925, in Avon, in Fulton County, a daughter of Oren Lyle (Jack) and Leora (Lyall) Wagner.

She married Marvin Rands July 19, 1943, in Aberdeen, Md. where he was stationed in the service. They raised one son, Gregory Marvin Rands, and he passed away on May 5, 1985.

Mary was employed by the Department of Public Aid, state of Illinois for 26 years and prior to that was a secretary for the Greenfield High School.

Before moving to Carlinville in 2007, they resided at their farm home in Macoupin County for 46 years.

She was a member of the Carlinville United Methodist Church and a 50-year member of Eastern Star. Mary enjoyed reading and memorizing Scripture from the Bible.

Mary was also preceded in death by her parents, husband in 2012 and her only sister, Lorene Johnson in 2014.

Funeral services were Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Carlinville United Methodist Church, with Rev. Bryce Hays officiating.

There will be no visitation.

Burial followed in Medora Cemetery, Medora.

Mary is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Carlinville United Methodist Church.

Visit www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.