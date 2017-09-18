Mary O. Dobrinich, 92

STAUNTON (Sept. 18, 2017) – Mary O. (Nardin) Dobrinich, 92, passed away Monday evening, Sept. 11, 2017.

She was born March 13, 1925, in Staunton to the late Pietro “Peter” (of Asiago, Italy) and Santina Maria (Pont-Canavese) Nardin. She married Nicholas “Mickey” Dobrinich Sr. on May 11, 1946; he preceded her in death on Nov. 4, 1989.

Mrs. Dobrinich was a long-time, active member of St. Michael’s Church in Staunton, where she volunteered, joined organizations and cooked food for many events. She stayed home, raising her 10 children, then worked for the state of Illinois as an administrative assistant, retiring after 20 years.

Surviving are her children, Diana Newby, Nancy (Harold) Johns, Mary (Paul) Reid, Danny (Tammy) Dobrinich, Linda (Bob) Summers, Tina (Mengiste Ayele) Dobrinich, Laurie (Todd Neuhaus) Dobrinich, Jody Dobrinich and Damian Dobrinich; grandchildren, Christopher Newby, Nicki Newby, Danie (Rusty) Schneider, Nathan (Marcia) Johns, Debra (Thomas) Taylor, Trevor Dobrinich, Kathryn Reid, Kassandra Dobrinich, Hana Ayele, Marta Ayele, Mikael Ayele, Brian (Natalia) Hidden, Jesse Dobrinich, Gabrielle Dobrinich, Vanessa Dobrinich and Nicholas Dobrinich; great-grandchildren, Jordan Newby, Reese Newby, Nico Newby, Vincent Schneider, Annalee Johns, Fischer Johns, Joseph (Megan) Eschbach, Geoffrey Delaney, Mia Hidden, Weston Hidden, Madaline Horne and Grayson Horne; brother, Leo (Karen) Nardin; sisters-in-law, Doris Nardin and Joyce Nardin; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Nicholas “Mickey” Dobrinich Jr.; and brothers Lawrence Nardin and Dante Nardin.

Visitation was held from 9 a.m. until funeral mass at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 16, at St. John Paul II (formerly Ascension Church) in Mt. Olive, with Rev. George Radosevich officiating. Private burial followed at Calvary Cemetery in Mt. Olive.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.