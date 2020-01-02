Mary Lou Turcol

Mary Lou Turcol, 78, of Benld died at Anderson Hospital, Maryville Monday, Dec. 30, 2019.

She was born Oct. 9, 1941 to John Cavallo and Mary (Katich) Cavallo. She married Robert Lee Turcol April 4, 1964 at St. Joseph’s Church, Benld. She was a registered nurse for the ER at St. Francis Hospital, Litchfield and also a home health care director in Staunton.

Mary Lou was a graduate of St. John’s Hospital School Of Nursing in Springfield. She received her master’s in nursing and geriatrics from University of Illinois in Springfield. She enjoyed reading, stitchery club, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her spouse, Robert L. Turcol of Benld; children, Christina Turcol of Benld, Dean Turcol (Suzanne Lobb) of Clearwater, Fla. and Angela Sandretto (Robert) of Gillespie; grandchildren, Bailey Lovejoy (Keith) of Gillespie, Owen Turcol of Gillespie, Tyler Sandretto of Collinsville and Riley Sandretto of Gillespie; and sister, Patricia (Peter) Bolt of Springfield.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Alison Page, and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Louis and Virginia Turcol.

Visitation was held Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at SS Simon and Jude Church in Gillespie. A funeral service to followed, with with Father Michael Haag officiating. Burial was Benld Cemetery, Benld.

Memorials are suggested to Benld Library, Adopt-A-Pet and Gillespie High School Band. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.