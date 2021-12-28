Mary Linden Hebenstreit

Mary Linden Hebenstreit, 87, of Staunton, IL passed away Monday, December 13, 2021, at Community Hospital of Staunton.

Born July 14, 1934, in Lebanon, IL, she was a daughter of the Late Mr. & Mrs. John “Pete” & Florence (Howell) Mowe.

She married Donald R. Hebenstreit Jr. on June 19, 1954, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Staunton and he passed away on February 22, 2013.

Mary graduated from Lebanon High School and attended McKendree College, where she met her future husband Donald R. Hebenstreit Jr. She later attended SIU- Edwardsville where she attained her teaching degree. She was a teacher in the Mt. Olive School District for 25 years before her retirement.

She is survived by daughter Donna (Dave) Robinson, Carlinville, sons Jeffrey (Sveta) Hebenstreit if Virginia Beach, Virginia and Mark (Mirella) Hebenstreit of Staunton; eight grandchildren, Nathan (Christina) Robinson, Laura (Jason) Bertinetti, Jeffrey (Irma) Hebenstreit Jr., Trevor Hebenstreit, Maribeth Hebenstreit, Luke (Etsuko) Hebenstreit, Ryan Hebenstreit, & Lisa Hebenstreit; step-grandchildren, Rohpher Canneta and Sosha Kovalova; two sisters, Jane Gibbons of Burlington, Vermont, and Deborah (Burrell) Schulz. Several great-grandchildren, nieces, & nephews also survive.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by grandson Jason Hebenstreit, and her brother, John Mowe.

Visitation and funeral services were held Dec. 17 at Williamson Funeral Home in Staunton with Father Tom Hagstrom officiating. Burial was at College Hill Cemetery in Lebanon, IL following services.

Memorials are suggested to St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Staunton.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary, visit williamsonfh.com.