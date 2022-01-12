Mary L. Micklus

Mary L. Micklus, 73, of Springfield, passed away at 10:25 a.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, surrounded by her family at The Bridge Care Suites.

Mary was born on September 8, 1948, in Carlinville, the daughter of Elmer Wayne and Alethea “Pat” Evelyn (Patton) Ward.

She married Thomas Gregory Micklus on October 21, 1972, at St. Joseph’s Church, in Springfield.

Mary had an early interest in nursing, and as a teenager volunteered as a candy striper. She graduated from Carlinville High School and received a RN degree from Memorial School of Nursing. She then earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Sangamon State University/University of Illinois-Springfield and a Master of Science degree in nursing from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Mary was a nursing instructor at various schools of nursing in Illinois. She was well liked by her students, and she enjoyed teaching.

Mary was a member of the Church of the Little Flower for 45 years and sang in the choir for 40 years. She was also a member of St. Theresa Guild.

She liked to travel to Florida in the winter, enjoyed gardening, sewing, walking, loved music, spending time with her family, and visiting with friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Elmer and brother, Mike Ward.

Mary is survived by her husband, Thomas of Springfield; mother, Alethea “Pat” of Carlinville; children, Kelley Micklus of Chicago, Robert (Sheila) Micklus of Springfield, Kimberly (David) Beader of Chicago, and Steven (Elizabeth Preston) Micklus of Reno, NV; grandchildren, Robert Wesley, Makayla, Daniel, and Zachary Micklus; brothers, Ed Ward; Jim Ward, both of Carlinville and Joe Ward of Springfield; multiple cousins, nieces, nephews, colleagues, and special friends.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Butler Funeral Home – Springfield.

Funeral mass was held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Church of the Little Flower, Springfield, with Rev. Allen Kemme officiating.

Burial followed at Camp Butler National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Little Flower Catholic School, 800 Adlai Stevenson Dr., Springfield, IL 62703, or St. John’s Breadline, 430 N. 5th St., Springfield, IL 62702.

