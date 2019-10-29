Mary L. Dingus

Mary L. Dingus, 89, of Carlinville, passed away Sunday afternoon, October 27, 2019 at Carlinville Rehab & Health Care in Carlinville.

Mary was born Aug. 25, 1930 to Leonard and Helen (Parnell) Smith in Carlinville. She married John Dingus on Oct. 4, 1971 in Wise, Va. and they recently celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary.

Mary worked for Prairie Glove Factory in Carlinville for 14 years. She loved camping, fishing, painting and crafts. Mary will be most remembered by her co-workers at Prairie Glove Factory and by her volunteer work at the local nursing homes.

Mary is survived by her husband, John Dingus of Carlinville; daughter, Maribel (John) Moore of Brighton; stepson, Jerry (Elizabeth) Dingus of Carlinville; step daughter, Robin (Brad) Knauss of Corryton, Tenn.; two granddaughters, Wendy (Jason) Unverzot and Andrea R. Moore; four great-grandsons, John Luke Keller, John Wesley Bumbera, Seth Christian Bumbera, and Liam Joseph Bumbera; two step grandsons, James (Shanon) Dingus, and Dwayne Grubb; two step granddaughters, Star (John) Wells, Misty Grubb; two step great-granddaughters, Maggie Dingus, and Brooke Dingus; two step great grandsons, Devin Dingus, and Jacob Wells; brother, Orville E. (Shirley) Smith of Carlinville; two sister-in-laws, Evelyn Drew and Mary Loy; three brother-in-laws, John, Elmer and Bill Gibson; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Frank L. Smith.

Visitation was Wednesday evening, Oct. 30, 2019, at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville.

Funeral services will be held Thursday morning, October 31, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Cliff Woodman officiating.

Burial will take place in the Prairie Lawn Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.