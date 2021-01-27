Mary Kathleen Cox Michel

Mary Kathleen Cox Michel, 88, of Hillsboro, formerly of Gillespie, passed away at Hillsboro Rehab & Health Care, Hillsboro, on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at 6:13 pm.

She was born June 19, 1932, in Princeton, IN to Courtney Willis and Esther Lorene (Jones) Willis.

Mary was an avid member of the Assembly of God Church. She raised and nurtured four generations.

She is survived by her sister, Dexter Loveless of Oatsville, IN; brother, Adrian Willis of Petersburg, IN; son, Ollie Cox, Jr (Toni) of McCalla, AL; daughter, Patricia Montoro of Panama; granddaughter, Tina Fairchild and her children Jason and Rachel, grandson; prodigal son, Jacob Adam Amos (Felicia) of Arnold, MO and their children, Jayden, Faylinn, Luna and Jack; granddaughter, Courtney Massey of Pevely, MO and her children, Theodore, Beau, Marleigh and Corbin; granddaughter, Angela Odorizzi (Josh) of Litchfield; grandson, Brent Aydt (Paula) of Preston, CT and their children, Ashley, Kathleen and Michael; granddaughter, Christina Merritt (Shane) of Newfields, NH and their children, Nicholas, Noah and Ella; grandson, Matthew Aydt (Kelsey) of Highland; grandson, Ollie Cox III of Litchfield, and his daughter, Blair; granddaughter, Carrie Cox of Litchfield, and her children, Colby, Caleb and Cash; granddaughter, Ambree Nolen of McCalla, AL and her children, Mason and Malaya; granddaughter, Misti Webb of Kirkwood, MO; grandson, Donald Webb of Litchfield, and his son, Evan of Gillespie; grandson, Ryan Montoro (Deanna) of Wilsonville, and their children, Frank and Vinnie.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lucille Freeland; husbands, Frank Amos, Ollie Cox, Harold Michel; son, Allen Amos, George Cox, daughter, Brenda Aydt; and granddaughter, Amanda Amos.

Visitation and funeral services weres held on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 at Kravanya Funeral Home, in Gillespie.

Graveside services were held on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at Somerville Cemetery, Somerville, IN. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, in Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.