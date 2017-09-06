Mary K. Harrison, 67

SAWYERVILLE (Sept. 6, 2017) – Mary Kathleen “Kathy” Harrison, 67, of Sawyerville passed away at 8 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 5, at Evergreen Place in Litchfield.

She was born Dec. 4, 1949, in Litchfield to Emil G. and Beatrice (Hooper) Fritz.

Ms. Fritz was retired after having been a CNA for a nursing home and a waitress for an area restaurant.

Surviving are a son, James L. Cox III of Gillespie; daughter, Jamie Clark of Benld; grandchildren, Taylor Clark, Regan Clark, Brianna Cox, Jasmine Cox and Kennedy Clark; and brothers, Charles Fritz of Virden and Raymond Fritz of Gillespie.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert Fritz, Emil Fritz and James Thomas Fritz.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until services at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 8, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Benld, with Rev. Christine Erdmann officiating. Burial will be at Benld Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.