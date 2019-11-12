Mary Jo Reiher

Mary Jo Reiher, 69, passed away at 2:45 a.m. Nov. 4 2019 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in St. Charles, Mo.

She was born on Jan. 13, 1950 in Carlinville, the daughter of Joseph and Gertrude (Guthrie) Reiher.

Mary Jo was a dedicated teacher for 34 years in the East Alton School District where she taught for deaf-ed and elementary classes. An advocate for her peers, she was an active member of the EAEA and IEA serving as Region 6 Chair.

She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, going on vacation, celebrating holidays with family and trips to the casino.

Mary Jo is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Katie and Chris Moore, a son and daughter-in-law, Nick & Samantha Althoff; three grandchildren, Spenser, Sydney and Sadie Jo; one brother and sister-in-law, Jerry Ray (Linda) Hampton; four nieces, Angie, Michelle, Julie and Carrie; four nephews, Tom, Scott, J.R. and Kristopher; a special cousin/sister, Cathy Whitler; the father of her children, Ray Althoff, former sister-in-law, Charlotte (Tom) Gartzke; along with many family and friends.

Cremation rites will be accorded.

Visitation was Nov. 7 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, where memorial services were held Nov. 8, 2019.

