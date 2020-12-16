Mary Jane Davis

Mary Jane Davis, 73, of Brighton, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

She was born on April 11, 1947, in Carlinville, daughter of the late Miles and Mildred (Reader) Christopher.

She married William “Bill” Davis in Shipman March 12, 1966.

Mary was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Shipman and the former Shipman Anti-theft Association.

She thoroughly enjoyed camping, especially at the Black River, sewing, collecting rocks, and above all else, spending time with all of her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband; five children, Chris (Jackie) Davis of Carrollton, Richard (Linon) Davis of Shipman, Billy (Michelle) Davis of Shipman, Scott (Johnell) Davis of Alton, and Jeff (Lacey) Davis of Brighton; twelve grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister Gale (Tim) Bunt; and a sister-in-law, Marilyn Christopher.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Gary Christopher.

Anyone wishing to send online memorials and condolences may do so at andersonfamilyfuneral.com.

Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton is in charge of arrangements.