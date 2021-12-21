Mary Imogene “Jean” Wagenblast

Mary Imogene “Jean” Wagenblast, 91, of Brighton, passed away peacefully on Dec. 16, 2021.

She was born April 21, 1930, in Alton, to Gus and Mary (Bull) Orban as their first child and beloved only daughter, followed by four sons.

On Oct. 1, 1949, she married Henry “Hank” Lewis Wagenblast and they spent nearly 23 years together until his sudden death in 1972.

She was a faithful member of St. John’s United Church of Christ in Brighton. She was a long-time member of the Women’s Fellowship and helped with many activities of the church. Her kindness extended to friends throughout the community, and she was widely known for baking and sharing desserts and many kinds of cookies.

Jean is survived by four daughters, Judy Wagenblast Poppenhagen, Springfield, Janet (Jim) Hopper, Gillespie, Jill Wagenblast, Glen Carbon, Joi Wagenblast, Wheaton; grandchildren, Eric Wagenblast, Carol (John) Dilks, Sara (Steve) Gillilan; sister-in-law Mary Orban; several nieces and nephews.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband; parents; four brothers, Dennis, Ken, Dale and Jimmy Orban; her son-in-law, Ron Poppenhagen; and close family friend, Bill Faux.

Visitation and funeral services were held on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at St. John’s United Church of Christ of Brighton, officiated by Irene Gulovsen. Burial followed at Brighton Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. John’s United Church of Christ of Brighton.

Online condolences for the family may be left at andersonfamilyfuneral.com.