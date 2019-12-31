Mary Hogan

Mary A Hogan, 63, of Virden, passed away Wednesday afternoon, December 25, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

Mary was born Oct. 24, 1956 in Carlinville. Her parents are Robert Spears and Edna (Schaaf) Ealey. She attended school in Girard. Mary married David Hogan at Otter Lake in Girard. He preceded her in death Dec. 22, 2015.

Mary loved being outdoors, whether it be fishing, boating, or just with family. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, and assisted in raising Collin and Mackenzy. Every Christmas, David and Mary played the role of Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Shannon (Josh) Mack of Virden; son, Sean Grady of Virden; three step-sons, Jeff Thompson of Girard, Upton Hogan of Virden, Jeremy Hogan of Missouri; step-daughter, Karen Bell of Florida; two granddaughters, Cloey Mack and Mackenzy Grady; two grandsons, Cameron Mack, and Collin Grady; several step-grandchildren; five sisters, Linda Patterson of Springfield, Sharon (Paul) Mueller of Arizona, Janet (Kenny) McCleod of Girard, Kelly (Cindy) Nance of Virden and Bobbi Sue (Tim) Sexton of Dawson; two brothers, Timmy Drew of Divernon and Rick Drew of Girard; sister-in-law, Donna Drew of Girard; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her father, Robert Spears; husband, David; and brother Jim Drew.

Visitation was held Dec. 31 at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, 226 North Third Street, Girard.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the National Kidney Foundation.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Girard is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be given at www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com.