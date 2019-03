Mary A. Halpin

Mary A. Halpin, 89, of Gillespie, died at Heritage Health of Gillespie on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 8:31 pm.

She was born August 24, 1929, in Gillespie to Robert Harris and Alice (Boycott) Harris. She married Norman J. Halpin on June 12, 1949 in Pocahontas, AR.

Mary was a bank teller.

She was survived by her children, Mary Jo (Jim) Bunge of Gillespie; Bill (Tammy) Halpin of Gillespie; grandchildren, Jamie Gansz, Julie Goldasich, Allie Zaloudek, Abbie Koschak, Laura Halpin, Ellie Halpin, and Macie Halpin; great-grandchildren, Jared Gansz, Emma Gansz, Caroline Goldasich, Luke Goldasich, Sean Zaloudek, Sam Zaloudek, and Vivien Koschak.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband on March 31, 2011, parents, spouse, son, John Robert Halpin, and brother, Jim Harris.

Visitation was on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie from 5-8 p.m.

Funeral services were on Monday, March 25, 2019, at noon at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie with Father Michael Haag officiating.

Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, Gillespie.

Memorials are suggested to donor’s choice.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, IL was in charge of the arrangements.