Mary G. Mizera, 81

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Sept. 29, 2017) –  Mary G. (O’Connell) Mizera, 81, of Jacksonville, Fla., passed away Sunday, Aug, 20, 2017, at her residence.

She was born Feb. 26, 1936, to Patrick B. and Grace (Sakach) O’Connell of Gillespie. She married Charles G. “Bud” Mizera in November 1960; he preceded her in death in April 2006.

Mrs. Mizera graduated from the University of Colorado. She spent many years working as a medical technologist in Springfield, then at Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach, Calif. She and her husband raised their children in Garden Grove, Calif.

Surviving are her children, Charles Mizera, James (Lyn Campbell) Mizera, Chris (David Erickson) Mizera, Liz (Christina Seidel) Mizera and John (Roy J. Sutherland) Mizera.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 5, at Ss. Simon and Jude Church in Gillespie.

