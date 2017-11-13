Mary F. Bloome, 48

BENLD (Nov. 13, 2017) – Mary Frances “Missy” Bloome, 48, of Benld passed away at 2:51 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, at Community Hospital of Staunton.

She was born Jan. 31, 1969, in Springfield to Curtis J. Bloome and Mary E. (Walker) Agans.

Ms. Bloome was a secretary for the state of Illinois.

Surviving are her sister, Margaret “Me Me” (Victor) Khong of Edwardsville’; nephew, Matthew J. Khong; niece, Meaghan K. Khong; step-brother, Rick Agans of Plainview; step-niece, Lauren Agans; and step-great-nephew, Owen.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends may call from 5-8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 16, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie. Funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 17, at Ss. Simon and Jude Church in Gillespie, with burial at Holy Cross Cemetery in Gillespie. Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Adopt-A-Pet or Equus Rescue and Therapy.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.