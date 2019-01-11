Mary Ellen Brown

Mary Ellen (Hall) Brown, 91, of Carlinville passed away Tuesday morning, Jan. 8, 2019, at Carlinville Area Hospital in Carlinville.

Mary Ellen was born on Sept. 19, 1927, to James S. and Edna Faye (Rose) Hall at their home in rural Carlinville. On Dec. 27, 1951, she married Jack Dwayne Brown Sr. at the Concord Primitive Baptist Church in Palmyra. He preceded her in death on July 13, 2008.

Mary Ellen was a homemaker and a dietitian. She attended Denby Grade School, District 55, and graduated from Carlinville High School with the class of 1946. Mary Ellen graduated from Blackburn College in 1948, then obtained her dietetic degree from the University of Illinois in 1951. Her dietetic internship was completed at Oklahoma A&M University. Mary Ellen was a member of Memorial Christian Church and the Dietetic Association. She loved flowers (especially orchids), cooking, and preparing all types of food.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Jill (Bill) Leonard of New Lenox; son, Jack D. (Donita) Brown Jr. of Payette, Idaho; step-daughter, Pat (Marvin) Mann of California; step-son, Mike (Sharon) Brown of California; eight grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack Dwayne Brown Sr.; and brothers, Floyd and Perry Hall.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m. at the Memorial Christian Church, 410 East 1st North, Carlinville, with Rev. Gary Farthing officiating. Friends may call on Friday from 9:30 until the time of service at the church. Burial will take place in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Palmyra.

Memorials are suggested to the Memorial Christian Church.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, is in charge of arrangements.