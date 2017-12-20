Mary E. Miller, 81

STAUNTON (Dec. 20, 2017) – Mary Ellen Miller, 81, of Staunton, formerly of rural Mt. Olive, passed away at 2:40 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

She was born Aug. 20, 1936, in rural Mt. Olive, a daughter of the late Wilmer and Edna (DeVries) Added. She married Raymond Lavern Miller on Oct. 9, 1954, at Southside Baptist Church in Litchfield; he survives.

Mrs. Miller attended grade school in White City and Mt. Olive and graduated from Mt. Olive High School in 1954. After graduation, she worked for the state of Illinois, Ecchlin Manufacturing in Litchfield, Jubelt’s Bakery in Staunton and retired from Jody’s Antique Mini-mall in Staunton. She was a homemaker who volunteered her quilts for fundraisers for Gillespie FFA, Staunton Community Hospital Auxiliary and Ducks Unlimited; enjoyed crafting, quilting and embroidering; and loved flowers and birds, especially purple martins.

In addition to her husband, surviving are five sons, Terry (Debra) Miller, David Miller, Charlie (Marcia) Miller, all of Staunton, Sam (Ann) Miller of Carlinville and Larry (Kirsten) Miller of Festus, Mo.; three daughters, Janice (John) Kolkovich and Diane (Don) Scroggins, both of Staunton, and Muffin (Steve) Bates of Litchfield; a sister, Lois (Ed) Jatcko of Staunton; 15 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother and sister-in-law, James (Lucille) Adden Sr.

Friends may call from 4-7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 22, at Becker and Son Funeral Home in Mt. Olive. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 23, at First Baptist Church in Mt. Olive, with Rev. Gary Hanover officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olive City Cemetery. The First Baptist ladies will serve lunch for family and friends at the St. John Paul II Hall following the service.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Olive Academic Foundation or First Baptist Church of Mt. Olive.

