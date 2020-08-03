Mary E. McNair

Mary E. McNair, 85, of Gillespie died at Heritage Health of Staunton Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:50 p.m.

She was born April 23, 1935, in Livingston, to George Slifka and Ann (Kerin) Slifka. She married John F. “Jack” McNair June 13, 1959. He preceded her in death Dec. 5, 2011.

She was a registered nurse for St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland. Mary was a member of the Ss. Simon and Jude Church Choir. She enjoyed Las Vegas, country line dancing, crocheting, working outside in the yard and baking.

She is survived by her sister, Shirley Hebenstreit of Litchfield; nieces and nephews; Debbie Lockhart, George Slifka, Joe Slifka, Kelda Debarr, Dave Hebenstreit, Michael Meyer, Joan Hibbelar, Dick Meyer, Tom Meyer and Steven Meyer; as well as many great nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, siblings, Jane Meyer and George Slifka.

Friends may call on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Ss. Simon and Jude Church in Gillespie, from 10 to 11 a.m.

Funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 11:00 am at SS Simon and Jude Church, Gillespie, with Father Michael Haag officiating.

Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Gillespie. Memorials are suggested to SS Simon and Jude Church .

Those wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.