Mary Dugger

Mary Ellen Dugger, 96, of Palmyra passed away at her daughter’s home in Hettick, Dec. 11, 2019.

She was born Jan. 3, 1923 to Clayton and Mazie (Pratt) Braley.

She married Ray Maupin and later divorced. She then married Roy E. Dugger in Scottville Jan. 23, 1949. He preceded her in death March 9, 1959.

She is survived by her daughters Alyce Maupin (KW) Bowman of Greenfield, Roycelyn Dugger (Zeke) Isaacson of Hettick and Bessie Dugger Powers of Bethalto; six granddaughters, Shelly (Mark) Steinmetz of Hettick, DiAnn (John) Ford of Greenfield, Erin Bowman of Jacksonville, Amanda (Nathan) Henderson of Troy, Kara (Philip) Cox of Modesto, Rhonda (Brian) Janroy of Riverdale, Utah and one grandson Micah (Kelly) Powers of Paullina, Iowa; 19 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Henry, Clara, George, Edward, Edwin, Irving, Jim and Wendell (John) Braley; son-in-law Curt Arnett, and special friend Bert Nix. She leaves behind several nieces and nephews.

She was employed at the Scottville Grade School, Carlinville Glove Factory, the state of Illinois, and retired from Capitol Records in Jacksonville.

Funeral services were held Monday Dec. 16, 2019 at Stults-Neece Chapel in Palmyra.

Burial followed in Panther Creek Cemetery near Scottville. Visitation took place Dec. 15 at the chapel.

Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Northwestern Food Pantry or St Jude’s Children’s Hospital both c/o Stults-Neece Chapel, 349 Tanner, Waverly, Il. 62692. Condolences may be sent to the family online at airsman-hires.com.