Mary A. Curry

Mary A. Curry, 86, of Carlinville, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Heritage Health Care, Carlinville in Carlinville.

Mary was born Oct. 1, 1932, in Danville, a daughter of Eugene H. and Mary Alice Tilton Beaver. She married Jim L. Curry in Chicago.

Mary graduated from Fenger High School in Chicago in 1947 and Blackburn College in Carlinville. She earned a degree in music education and began her teaching career in Girard and Benld. She then taught in the Panhandle School District (Raymond, Harvel, Waggoner and Farmersville) for many years. Her love of music continued throughout her life. Mary enjoyed traveling, and was blessed to visit many countries. Her summers were spent at the family cottage on Lake of the Woods in Ontario, Canada. Her parents first went there in 1936, and the following generations have made many memories there over the years.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Jim L. Curry.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, 5-7 p.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in Carlinville City Cemetery, Carlinville.

Mary is survived by her sons, Dan (Susan) Curry of Mt. Pulaski, Ray (Gayla) Curry of Hannibal, MO, and David Curry of Carlinville; daughters, Holly (Paul) Leefers of Litchfield and Susan (Ron) Lewis of Carlinville; grandchildren, Michelle (Doug) Wernsing, Karie (Greg) Pollard, Ruth Curry, Matthew Curry, Mary Curry, Andrew Curry, Jimmy (companion, Kristina Johnson) Curry, Rachel (Jed) Lamb, Jordan Fite, Ethan (Angel) Fite, Elyse Lewis, Rayme Lewis, Taygen Wolf, Levi Wolf, and Andrew Wolf; great-grandchildren, Landon and Carter Wernsing, Henry Pollard, Finley Fite, Memphis Fite, Penelope Fite and Alexandra Curry; brothers, Henry (Julie) Beaver of Willow, AK, and George (Val) Beaver of Casa Grande, AZ, several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Carlinville High School Band.

Visit www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.