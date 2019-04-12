Mary A. Curry

Mary Alice Curry, 86, of Carlinville, passed away Thursday afternoon, March 28, 2019 at Heritage Health Care in Carlinville, IL.

Mary was born on October 1, 1932 to Eugene H. and Mary Alice (Tilton) Beaver in Danville, IL. She married Jim L. Curry on August 25, 1951 in Chicago, IL and he preceded her in death on December 23, 2012.

Mary graduated from Fenger High School in Chicago with the class of 1947, and was also a graduate of Blackburn College in Carlinville. She earned a degree in music education and began her teaching career in Girard and Benld. She then taught in the Panhandle School District (Raymond, Harvel, Waggoner and Farmersville) for many years. Her love of music continued throughout her life.

Mary enjoyed traveling, and was blessed to visit many countries. Her summers were spent at the family cottage on Lake of the Woods in Ontario, Canada. Her parents first went there in 1936 and the following generations have made many memories there over the years. Mary was a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Carlinville.

Mary is survived by three sons, Dan (Susan) Curry of Mt. Pulaski, IL, Ray (Gayla) Curry of Hannibal, MO, David Curry of Carlinville, IL; two daughters, Holly (Paul) Leefers of Litchfield, IL, Susan (Ron) Lewis of Carlinville, IL; 14 Grandchildren, Michelle (Doug) Wernsing, Karie (Greg) Pollard, Ruth Curry, Matthew Curry, Mary Curry, Andrew Curry, Jimmy (companion, Kristina Johnson) Curry, Rachel (Jed) Lamb, Jordan Fite, Ethan (Angel) Fite, Elyse Lewis, Rayme Lewis, Taygen Levi and Andrew Wolf; 8 great-grandchildren, Landon and Carter Wernsing, Henry Pollard, Lilleighan, Finley, Memphis and Penelope Fite, and Alexandra Curry; two brothers, Henry (Julie) Beaver of Willow, AK, George (Val) Beaver of Casa Grande, AZ, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a sister Sarah Beaver.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, IL, with a memorial service Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Jack Wolfe officiating.

Burial will be in the Carlinville City Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Carlinville High School Band.

