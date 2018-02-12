Mary A. Antonacci, 69

LITCHFIELD (Feb. 12, 2018) – Mary Anna (Hammond) Antonacci, 69, of Litchfield, formerly of Carlinville passed away at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, at HSHS St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield.

She was born May 11, 1948, in Litchfield, the daughter of Bernard Lyman and Anna Frances (Karrick) Hammond. She married Bob Antonacci, and they later divorced.

Ms. Antonacci was a member of Pleasant Hill Christian Church near Raymond and enjoyed doing embroidery work and sewing.

Surviving are a sister, Lois (Lester) Peper of Raymond; a sister-in-law, Maralyn Hammond of Litchfield; nieces, Jennifer (Kenny) Felty of St. Louis, Mo., and Julie (Josh) Nickles of Shiloh; great-nieces and nephew, Lindsey, Lucas and Landon; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Dale Hammond.

Friends may call from 4 p.m. until services at 6 p.m., Monday, Feb. 12, at Plummer Funeral Home in Litchfield, with Rev. David Ziegenbein, pastor of Pleasant Hill Christian Church, officiating. Committal services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 13, at Elm Lawn Cemetery in Litchfield.

Memorials may be made to Pleasant Hill Christian Church.

For more information, to light a candle or to sign the online guestbook, visit plummerfuneralservices.com.