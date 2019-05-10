Mary Ann Steward

Mary Ann Steward, 81, of Wilsonville, died at her residence on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at 11:39 p.m. She was born October 1, 1937, in Brighton, to John Hohnsbehn & Jeannetta F. (Bennett) Hohnsbehn.

She married James A. Steward Sr. on September 17, 1954, in Indiana. He preceded her in death on December 19, 2000.

Mary Ann was raised by her step parents, Eugene and Mary Pankey. She was a homemaker. Mary Ann was a member of the Salvation Army and Salvation Army Church.

She is survived by her children, Pamlia Steward of Gillespie, James A. (Leslie) Steward Jr. of Alton, Margaret A. (Wesley) Zumwalt of Wilsonville, Shirley Steward of Litchfield, and Charles E. (Tammy) Steward of Medora; 12 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents; step parents; spouse; son; George Steward; granddaughter, June Ann Leetham; great granddaughter, Lexee Farmer; 4 brothers and 2 sisters.

Funeral services are Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie.

Burial will be at Gillespie Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Salvation Army or Celtic Hospice. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.