Mary Ann Smith, 84

BUNKER HILL (Aug. 13, 2018) – Mary Ann Smith, 84, of Bunker Hill passed away at 12:55 a.m., Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, at Heritage Health of Staunton.

She was born Aug. 15, 1933, in Carlinville to Elmer and Clara (Kunart) Johnson.

Ms. Smith was retired after having been an inspector for Olin Corp for 35 years. She was a member of the Western Club.

Surviving are her children, Sandy Harper of Columbia, Sally Forsythe of Benld, Cindy Karrick of Gillespie, Suzanne Karrick of High Point, N.C., Stephen (Adeline) Karrick of Roodhouse, Michael Schmidt of New Canton and Carla Schmidt of Bunker Hill; 24 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a brother, William Johnson of Carlinville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughters, Judy Marie Throne and Sherry Ann Porter; two brothers; and three sisters.

Visitation was held from 4 p.m. until services at 6 p.m., Monday, Aug. 13, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill.

Memorials may be made to the American Legion of Bunker Hill.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.