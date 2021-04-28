Mary Ann Mitchell

Mary Ann Mitchell, 79, of Carlinville, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 5, 2021 at her home in Carlinville surrounded by her family.

She was born April 2, 1942 in Litchfield, to Raymond “Murphy” and Helen (Eskew) Freytag. Mary married Eldon Mitchell on September 6, 1959 and he survives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, infant brother, Raymond, and her grandson, Michael Striplin.

She is survived by her children, Cathy (Mark) Parker, Cheryl Striplin, and Jeff Mitchell; grandchildren, Amanda (Jeff) Putnick, Jeremy Striplin, Ryan (Amanda) Parker, Chelsey Mitchell (Brent Fugate), Zachary Mitchell, and step-granchild, Jacob Parker; 6 great grandchildren; siblings, Carol (Bruce) Rice, Ronnie (Pam) Freytag, Danny (Pauline) Freytag, Raymond Freytag, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and beloved dog, Allie.

Mary was a Master Gardener. She knew the scientific names for all flowers. If you needed to know anything about a plant, you called Mary, there was no need for Google. She loved arts and crafts, you would often find her creating something to hang up or to give to someone. She painted beautiful pictures and was a talented carpenter and plumber.

When she decided something needed done with the house, she set right to work building, moving rooms around, and creating whatever she wanted. You could go to her house one day and the next time you came back the bathroom was in another area of the house, rooms were completely different, new paint or wallpaper, you just never knew what she may do next.

She was a very strong, outspoken, and independent woman who never knew the meaning of the word “can’t”. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and homemaker for over 60 years. She leaves behind a legacy of strong, independent women.

The family would like to extend it’s heartfelt thanks to everyone at Residential Hospice for the care they gave not only to Mary but also the family. In lieu of flowers, plant something, make the world a more beautiful place, she would love that.

A private memorial service was held at Cross Church in Carlinville.

