Mary Ann Carr

Mary Ann Carr, 83, of Benld, died at St. Francis Hospital, Litchfield, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 at 6:29 p.m.

She was born July 1, 1936, in Staunton, to Michael Lesich and Rose Marie (Fensterman) Lesich.

She married Walter Carr. She was a homemaker. Mary was a member of the CFU Lodge 217 of Benld. She is survived by her children, Steven J. Carr of Bunker Hill, Robert A. Carr (Carrie Profaizer) of Wilsonville, Debra A. Smith of Bunker Hill, Richard A. Carr of Staunton and Susan M. Norris (Chris) of Carlinville; grandchildren, Kaylee Carr, Kortney Carr, Robert Carr II, Zachary Carr, Karlie Carr, Ryan Smith, Nathan Carr, Colby Carr, Ava Carr and Logan Norris, siblings, Rose Skundrich of Wood River, John Lesich of Michigan, Sandy Prater of East Alton and Patty Williams of Staunton.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, and brother, Mike Lesich.

Friends may call Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Church in Benld, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Funeral services are Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Church, Benld, at 1 p.m. A luncheon will be held on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at Benld Civic Center, Benld, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph’s Church. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Benld, IL is in charge of the arrangements.